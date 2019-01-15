JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A 35-year-old man from Cabot was arrested after he arranged to meet with what he believed to be an underage girl for sex.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Michael S. Kelley after he contacted the underage girl, who was impersonated by a deputy, through social media and tried to solicit sex from her.

According to the press release, Kelley drove to a private residence in Jacksonville, where he was arrested. Kelley's 4-year-old daughter was in the front seat of Kelley's vehicle when he was arrested.

He has been charged with internet stalking of a child, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on no bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.