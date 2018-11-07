PEA RIDGE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in northwest Arkansas have detained the driver of a car that crashed into a daycare teacher pushing a stroller filled with young children, injuring the teacher and two children.

Pea Ridge Police Department spokesman Mike Lisenbee says the woman was pushing a stroller with eight children when the crash occurred Wednesday. Lisenbee tells Fort Smith television station KFSM that the teacher and two children were taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The other children were not hurt.

Lisenbee says the driver of the vehicle told police that he fell asleep, but that authorities will investigate whether he was impaired.

Lisenbee says the crash happened on a quiet, dead-end road with limited traffic.

