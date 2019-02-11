LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to LRPD spokesperson Officer Barnes, police responded to multiple calls of an accident involving a pedestrian on Colonel Glenn.

"We received multiple calls from passersby reporting the accident," Officer Barnes said.

Once on the scene, police found one female sustaining life-threatening injuries allegedly caused by an accident in front of Captain D's at 6301 Colonel Glenn Road.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim and say accident reconstruction officers are on the scene "taking measurements and interviewing the driver that was involved."

More on this story as it develops.