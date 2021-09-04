Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Pine Bluff, police say

The initial investigation indicates a SUV was traveling southbound on the highway when the collision occurred.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, April 8 around 10:20 p.m. Pine Bluff officers were called to a pedestrian accident off of Highway 65 South.

Upon arrival they located the body of a woman on the highway.

The initial investigation indicates a SUV was traveling southbound on the highway when the collision occurred. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, vehicle speed and driver impairment do not appear to have been factors, police say.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m. by the deputy coroner.

The collision is still under investigation.