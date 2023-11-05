Perry County officer charged with sexual assault for alleged relationship with inmate

A Detention Officer with the Perry County Sheriff's Office was arrested after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYVILLE, Ark. — An officer with the Perry County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Detention Officer Hunter Martin has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault which is a class C felony.

According to reports, an investigation was done after hearing allegations of a detention officer having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. When interviewing Officer Martin, they received a recorded statement that prompted his arrest.

Martin was immediately terminated, relieved of his duties as a detention officer, and booked into the Perry County Detention Center. He was later moved to a different location and awaits a bond hearing.

He had been employed as a Detention Officer with the Perry County Sheriff's Office since August 2022.