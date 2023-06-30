x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sheriff: One dead after early morning shooting in Pulaski Co.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said one person has died after being shot at a Jacksonville home early Friday morning.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Cordon tape, marking a police line, is stretched in front of a crime scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A person is dead after being shot in the early morning hours of Friday, June 30, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived to a house near the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road in Jacksonville around 5 a.m.

Once there, the homeowner was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The person who was shot was taken a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arkansas highway police officer shot in the foot at gas station

Before You Leave, Check This Out