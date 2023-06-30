Sheriff: One dead after early morning shooting in Pulaski Co.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said one person has died after being shot at a Jacksonville home early Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A person is dead after being shot in the early morning hours of Friday, June 30, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived to a house near the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road in Jacksonville around 5 a.m.

Once there, the homeowner was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The person who was shot was taken a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.