BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Batesville Police Department, officers have a person of interest in custody after a Thursday night homicide.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lawson Drive at 9:46 p.m. Thursday night, January 2, in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, who was pronounced dead by the coroner's office.

A person of interest was developed during the investigation and the police have them in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.