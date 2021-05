Deputies are responding to a shooting at the 9300 block of MacArthur Drive where a subject was shot several times.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, deputies are responding to a shooting at the 9300 block of MacArthur Drive where a subject was shot several times.

A male was seen driving a black Jeep while leaving the scene, according to reports.

If anyone has information regarding this incident call their office at 340-6963.