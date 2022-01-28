x
Crime

Philadelphia man cleared after 37 years in prison, sues city

Willie Stokes left prison this month after a federal judge overturned his 1984 murder conviction.
Willie Stokes walks from a state prison in Chester, Pa., on, Jan. 4, 2022, after his 1984 murder conviction was overturned because of perjured witness testimony. Stokes, whose murder case officially dismissed at a court hearing Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, said he was not bitter but "just excited to move forward" in life. He was also filing a lawsuit Thursday against the city over the nearly four decades he spent in prison. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man freed after 37 years in prison in a case tainted by perjured testimony accused the city of “outrageous police misconduct” in a lawsuit filed Thursday, the same day his case was dismissed. 

Willie Stokes left prison this month after a federal judge overturned his 1984 murder conviction. At a court hearing Thursday, city prosecutors said they would not retry him.

Stokes' lawyers say that prosecutors at the time never disclosed they had charged his chief accuser with perjury after the trial. The 60-year-old Stokes says he is not bitter and is ‘just excited to move forward’ with his life.

