Police found one person dead at the scene and are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, 51-year-old Steven Carter was found dead inside a home on the 4300 block of Burnett Street.

Police say he died due to gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is the city's 18th homicide of the year.