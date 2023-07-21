Pine Bluff police, city leaders address recent string of violent crime

Pine Bluff police are searching for a second suspect in a deadly shooting last weekend.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The City of Pine Bluff is dealing with a recent string of violent crimes, and police held a press conference Friday to address what's being done.

"It's like a dark cloud over Pine Bluff," Angela Brown-Jacko said. "I don't really know what's going on."

Brown-Jacko wants to know who killed her son, Kendrin Hicks, in February. However, it's not the only reason she attended the Pine Bluff Police Department press conference.

"My son is not the first person," Brown-Jacko said.

She's one of several who voiced their concerns about a recent string of violence in the city.

Brown-Jacko said the two most significant changes she wants are more lights in certain parts of the city and more youth programs.

"I feel like they need to do something about it," Brown-Jacko said.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson said they're working to make improvements focused on curbing crime, especially with the youth.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of lives," Washington said. "It's not excusable."

In January, the city hired someone to address youth crime. Washington said it's a "boots-on-the-ground approach" to connect with families and provide resources to decrease youth crime.

"This will include jobs, workforce training, mentors, and even mental health resources," Washington said.

It's been a violent summer for teens in Pine Bluff. Although authorities have made several arrests in recent homicide cases, Richardson said there's still more work to do.

"We are constantly trying to figure out ways to address the problem without being heavy-handed," Richardson said. "Also, be able to help the kids we can still reach."