Pine Bluff anti-violence advocate pushes for an end to the ongoing crime

After two separate shootings over the weekend, people in the Pine Bluff community are pushing for change to curb youth crime.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — People in Pine Bluff are calling for answers and change after another violent weekend in the city.

Police said one person is dead and another four are hurt following two separate shootings.

"When does it stop?" Albert Brewer asked.

Ending violence is something Brewer has been passionate about, and it's why he started his organization, "Gloves Not Guns."

"When you fight you know you live to see another day, when you shoot you know it's a lot of consequences behind shooting that gun," Brewer said.

He teaches kids how to box to help develop conflict resolution skills and shift their focus away from using guns and other weapons.

He's one of the people that have been pushing for change after hearing about the recent string of violent crimes in the city.

"We got that nickname "crime bluff" and one of my mission was to try to change that and so I kind of you know, got away from it but we are back on track now. We're gonna change that," Brewer said.

Brewer had to take a break from the organization, because of his health but in the last month, he explained how he couldn't wait around anymore and has been back at it.

"It's not easy, we're up against the battle, you know, and I just think that's one of our issues here and one of the things that I do know if the city would start focusing more towards our youth," he said.

Last month, city leaders and police said in a press conference, that they're working on making improvements and earlier this year the city hired someone to address youth crime with a "boots-on-the-ground" approach.

Brewer wants to see more officers patrolling the streets in addition to adding some programs.

"It's not going to stop it. But it would definitely slow it down," he said.

However, he knows it will take everyone to make real change.

"I just refuse to live in fear, you know, say, just refuse to live in fear. You know, and I believe in Pine Bluff," he added.

Anyone who wants to get involved with the city's group violence intervention program is encouraged to attend the town hall meeting on August 22nd.