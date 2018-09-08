PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Community and faith leaders will come together in Pine Bluff on Thursday evening to discuss solutions to the city’s crime.

The Pen or Pencil roundtable meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at New Saint Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, will feature a board member from Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a press release, the Arkansas Pen or Pencil affiliate has been designated a regional target/training site for Ten Point.

"It's extremely important that we bring tools into our city that will help us,” Rev. Jesse Turner said.

In Indianapolis and other cities, Ten Point takes a “boots on the ground” approach to combating crime. Among other initiatives, the group uses “Faith Walks” to directly engage those likely to be involved in homicides or a violent lifestyle.

Ten Point Coalition also acts as a re-entry program by hiring ex-offenders to work with the organization.

THV11’s Michael Aaron is following tonight’s meeting and will have a full recap on THV11 News at 10 p.m.

