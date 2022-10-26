Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect

The detectives involved in a shootout with a suspect are on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — On the evening of October 26, detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to a plasma donation center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect.

The suspect allegedly opened fire as soon as he exited the building.

Shots were exchanged between law enforcement and the suspect.

None of the detectives were hit, but the suspect was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

There is no word on the suspect's condition at this time.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the case, and PBPD has not identified the suspect and detectives.