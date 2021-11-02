Pine Bluff police investigating city's first homicide of 2021

Officers were called to West 29th Avenue Thursday afternoon in reference to a body with gunshot wounds. The victim has not been identified.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after finding a body on Thursday afternoon on West 29th Avenue.

Officers were called to the area in reference to a possible body with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead by the coroner. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the officials cause and manner of death.

The victim is unidentified.

This is the city of Pine Bluff's first homicide of 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.