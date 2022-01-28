Pine Bluff police arrest juvenile for allegedly planning to bring gun to school

Jefferson County authorities arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to an aggravated assault and alleged shooting threats directed at Watson Chapel students.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jefferson County authorities arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to an aggravated assault and shooting threats directed at Watson Chapel students.

According to reports, the incident and the threats made towards the unnamed students happened earlier in the week, which prompted authorities to investigate.

Watson Chapel School Resource Officer Sgt. Arnold was reportedly made aware of the incident and the threats on Jan. 27, which led to him contacting Cpt. Yohance Brunson, who oversees enforcement efforts for the Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff (G.R.I.P.).

Information was given to authorities that showed that the boy was in possession of a handgun that he planned to bring onto the campus of Watson Chapel Junior High School on Friday, with the intent of targeting classmates.

Authorities found him around 6:45 a.m. Friday near a Love's Truck Stop in the area of Highway-65 and Highway-81.

The 15-year-old was reportedly on the way to school when authorities stopped him in traffic and took him into custody.

Authorities were able to recover a stolen handgun that was loaded, along with drugs that were in the possession of the juvenile at the time of his arrest.

According to reports, the 15-year-old is being held at a local juvenile center for probable cause for one, felony count of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a weapon.