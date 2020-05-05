PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police say 38-year-old Elvis Kendal was found dead after officers responded to a shooting at 33rd and Hazel at around 6 p.m. this evening.

Upon arrival, officers found Kendal with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Pine Bluff police say they have no suspect information and are investigating the events that lead to Kendal's death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

PBPD said there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

This is the 10th homicide for the city.