Jury convicts Pine Bluff man for 2020 double murder

It took the Jefferson County jury 90 minutes to find the man guilty on 15 different counts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Jefferson County jury sentenced a man to prison for the rest of his life Wednesday for a double murder in Pine Bluff in September 2020.

Bryant Smith was found guilty on 15 different counts, including two counts of capital murder for the deaths of Emonya Moten and Kavon Mitchell, attempted capital murder for the shooting of Cedric Lapoole, multiple counts of terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime.

He has no chance at parole.

Smith spent three weeks on the run before US Marshals caught him in Kansas and brought him back to be tried.