Arkansas State Police announced Sunday that they were investigating the death of a Pine Bluff man who was involved in a disturbance that ended in gunfire.

Tony O. Brown, 41, was allegedly shot in the first hours of Sunday morning outside of J&J Lounge in the Haynes community, located in Lee County.

At approximately 1:37 a.m., Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to the lounge in between the cities of Marianna and Forrest City.

According to ASP, there had been an altercation that had continued to escalate throughout the night, hours before the shooting.

Alfred D. Johnson, 49, of Forrest City, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Arkansas State Police and charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.

Brown's body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the cause of death will be determined, police say.