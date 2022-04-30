Police: Pine Bluff man wanted following carjacking, fleeing from scene

Pine Bluff police are asking for help in locating 30-year-old Dustin Denton, who facing charges of false imprisonment and terroristic threatening.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Pine Bluff police are asking for help in their search for 30-year-old Dustin Denton, who facing charges of 1st degree false imprisonment and 1st degree terroristic threatening.

According to the department's press release, authorities responded to an apartment on Union Ave. that Denton was at around 8:40 a.m. after he was involved in a domestic dispute.

As authorities arrived to the building, Denton allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle that his mother was also in.

Police pursued Denton, with the car chase eventually ending around Persimmon Street.

Following the car chase, Pine Bluff police pursued Denton on foot as he ran into a wooded area.

Alongside the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, White Hall Police, and tracking dogs from the Arkansas Department of Correction, the group searched the wooded area.

During the group's pursuit, Denton reportedly located the vehicle of 56-year-old woman and jumped into the car, allegedly directing her to drive from the area.

The 56-year-old woman said that she never saw Denton brandish a gun, but that he kept his hand in his pocket during the car ride.

Denton got out of the woman's vehicle in the area of 17th Street and Fox Street, and authorities said that neither the 56-year-old woman nor Denton's mother were injured as they drove their respective vehicles.

Authorities are now asking for help in their search for Denton, who is described as being 6'1" in height and weighing roughly 170 lbs.

Police said that Denton has a dark complexion and that he has black hair and hazel eyes. He was reportedly last seen in a white t-shirt and gray camouflage pants.

Authorities are asking for those with information on his location to contact them at 870-730-2096. Police also said that Denton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Denton allegedly has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Little Rock for possession of a firearm.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.