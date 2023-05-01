Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old capital murder suspect

Police are searching for 20-year-old David Burnett who's wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection to the city's first homicide of 2023.

Pine Bluff police are currently searching for a 20-year-old man who is wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, David Burnett is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of Demarcuz Scott, in what was the first homicide that the city saw since September of 2022.

Pine Bluff police said that the homicide happened at Regency Arms Apartments on Jan. 4.

Police describe Burnett as being around 6'3" and weighing about 160 pounds.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2106 or 870-541-5300.