PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Toran Conaway, also known as “Teezy”.

Conaway is wanted for Capital Murder and Abuse of Corpse in reference to an incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2306 East Pullen Street.

Conaway is considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with Mr. Conaway please do not approach him, contact law enforcement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.