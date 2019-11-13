PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Toran Conaway, also known as “Teezy”. 

Conaway is wanted for Capital Murder and Abuse of Corpse in reference to an incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2306 East Pullen Street. 

Conaway is considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with Mr. Conaway please do not approach him, contact law enforcement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. 
PineBluff Pbpd
PRESS RELEASE Wanted for Capital Murder and Abuse of A Corpse 11/13... /2019 The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for your help in locating Toran Conaway AKA "Teezy". Mr. Conaway is wanted for Capital Murder and Abuse of Corpse in reference to an incident that occurred on November 9, 2019 at 2306 East Pullen Street.
Facebook