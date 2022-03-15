Pine Bluff man wanted for murder of 55-year-old

Rickey Howard Jr., 22, is wanted for the murder of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is searching for Rickey Howard Jr. after his involvement in a murder on January 8, 2022.

Howard, 22, is wanted for the murder of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin. He has warrants related to this incident for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Robbery.

Howard is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last known to live in Pine Bluff but has family in Texas as well.