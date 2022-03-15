Pine Bluff man wanted for murder of 55-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is searching for Rickey Howard Jr. after his involvement in a murder on January 8, 2022.
Howard, 22, is wanted for the murder of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin. He has warrants related to this incident for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Robbery.
Howard is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last known to live in Pine Bluff but has family in Texas as well.
Anyone with information on the location of Rickey Howard Jr. is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.