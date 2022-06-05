Pine Bluff minor arrested for threatening of junior high school

Pine Bluff police arrested a 12-year-old student on Thursday following 'alleged threats' against the junior high school that the child attended.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating after they arrested a 12-year-old student on Thursday following 'alleged threats' against the junior high school that the child attended.

According to a press release from the department, the child was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after police completed their investigation into the student's threats.

The student's alleged threat was posted around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The student reportedly posted a photo holding handgun onto the instant messaging app, Discord, along with a message that claimed 'their intent to shoot up the school.'

Police were made aware of the threat by a Pine Bluff parent, who expressed concern following the post.

Following the tip, authorities immediately began investigating and discovered the location of the student-- arresting the child around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities were able to seize the gun that was featured in the Discord photo and are still investigating the motive of the threat, along with how the child obtained the gun.

Police said that they believe that the child was acting in their own self interest and that there aren't any other suspects or threats to the school.