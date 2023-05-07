Part-time Pine Bluff officer shoots man visiting her home

Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that took place on July 5 in Pine Bluff involving an officer.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A part-time Pine Bluff police officer is on administrative leave after reportedly shooting someone visiting her home.

Around 10 p.m. on July 5, the Pine Bluff Police Department asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate a shooting that happened on Brentwood Drive.

State police say a part-time patrol officer, 37-year-old Whitney Bradley, called 911 after shooting a 40-year-old man who was visiting her home.

He was taken a nearby hospital and is recovering.

Police are describing the incident as a "domestic disturbance."

Bradley will be placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is complete.

Police have provided no more information as this time.