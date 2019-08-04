PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers found Clifton McDowell, 24, lying in the street with gunshot wounds at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he passed away during surgery.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Iris Street and Howard drive in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found McDowell lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds.

This is the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2019.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

