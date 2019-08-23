PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the department has created a collaboration between several agencies in an effort to stem the continuation and spread of violent offenses in Pine Bluff.

The department plans to do so by applying consistent pressure and focus where it is needed most.

The effort will focus on repeat offenders, violent offenders, and specific individuals who use firearms in the commission of any crime in Pine Bluff.

PBPD said this concentration of efforts is central to the type of long-range planning work necessary to create effective, positive, and sustainable change.

The ultimate goal is to create a better quality of life for residents and visitors, and to let them know that their safety and protection are at the forefront of all efforts, both seen and unseen.

The agencies that are committed to these goals along with us are:

JCSO (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

ACC (Arkansas Community Corrections)

ATF (Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms)

DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration)

USPIS (United States Postal Inspection Service),

HSI (Homeland Security Investigations),

FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

