After 2 homicides in 1 night, Pine Bluff police ask for all hands on deck

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating two different homicides from over the weekend. The first of the two homicides happened on Jan. 7 and left one person dead and a second person injured.

According to reports, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on 1020 S. Linden Street, where officers found the body on a man in an apartment.

Neighbors didn't want to be identified, but did share their thoughts.

"They riddled this place with bullets for one person and he ain't even deserve that. He's gonna be missed. Went to work everyday to handle his business. He didn't deserve that and that's that, and I hope they catch whoever done it. Real fast," said one neighbor.

Interim Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin is asking all officers, regardless of rank, to patrol the streets in the wake of two homicides within hours of each other, the first ones recorded in 2022.

"As of Sunday, every certified police officer's schedule will change, and they will have to work the streets, regardless of their rank or their position. If they can't do that, then they must have a medical reason why they cannot," said Franklin.

Early Saturday morning, police found a deceased man in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 2200 block of W. 10th Street.

Kelven Hadley with the police department said officials are focusing on the main focal point and that's to combat crime.

"If it means all hands on deck, this is something that we're going to do to provide the best possible service for the citizens of this community," said Hadley.

Franklin added he will seek assistance from the Arkansas State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, adding he's requesting help in investigations and working the streets.