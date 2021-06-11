Pine Bluff police investigating 4th homicide of the week

Upon arrival, officers located 43-year-old Kevin Brazell with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, officers are investigating the fourth homicide of this week.

Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Thursday around 9:08 p.m. on S. Hazel in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 43-year-old Kevin Brazell with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

Police say Brazell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also say 48-year-old Vincent Peal was arrested at the scene in connection to the murder.

He will be booked in the Jefferson County Jail for 1st Degree Murder.