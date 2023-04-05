Police: Man charged with 2nd degree murder after deadly Pine Bluff hit-and-run

Police arrested 61-year-old Farrel Cousin of Pine Bluff for second-degree murder in a deadly hit-and-run.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On May 3, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to the intersection of 24th Ave. and Olive St. in reference to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in the northbound lanes of Olive St. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, a red truck struck the man without stopping and continued driving north.

Officials utilized the FLOCK camera system that the department has throughout the city to locate the vehicle and driver.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Farrel Cousin of Pine Bluff. He was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson County jail for second-degree murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.