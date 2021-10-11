Pine Bluff police begin investigation after shooting leaves one person dead

Pine Bluff police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 13th Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 13th Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to the area and when authorities arrived they located an adult male in the front of the residence on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is currently being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is the 26th homicide homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.