Pine Bluff police find body in hole after suspected copper theft

Pine Bluff police found a person dead in a hole in the ground last night and stated that the person might've been trying to steal copper before the tragedy happened.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Businesses in Pine Bluff are still wondering what happened after an outage hit downtown Monday night. Kendrick Williams, owner of Pop's Barber Shop, has seen a lot in his time there – but nothing like this.

"Somebody had broken in there and got the power, cause they had cut the wire," he said. "When they hit the wire, they had the power off for awhile."

Twice now, Williams said someone has hit the building he owns down the street from the barber shop. Monday night, the same thing happened again – this time, they met an unfortunate end.

"The guy passed away right after that, so, you know, I hate to hear that somebody died," Williams said. "It's just frustrating, just to hear that somebody passed away."

Lieutenant David Defoor with the Pine Bluff Police Department said their officers responded to Main Street around 9 p.m. Monday night for reports of someone falling into a hole. When they got there, reports show they found a body in that hole, smoking.

Nearby, the report said there were tools for cutting, but Defoor said there was no one scheduled to be in the area.

"The assumption right now is he may have been over there trying to steal copper," Defoor said. "That's an assumption right now, don't really know for sure."

This isn't the first time we've told you about copper thefts in the city. A few months ago, thieves hit internet wire, trying to get to the metal.

There is some good news, though – Defoor said incidents of this are down.

"We still have some copper thefts, it has slowed down compared to several months ago," he said.

Overall, Defoor said their message is simple: don't steal copper.

Williams agrees and said it causes more harm than good.