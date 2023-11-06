Man arrested after Pine Bluff police chase in stolen car, officials say

Pine Bluff police arrested a man who reportedly led officers on a police chase through the city in a stolen vehicle.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff man was taken into custody after reportedly leading police on a pursuit through the city over the weekend, resulting in a crash.

On June 11, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department located a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officers described seeing the white 2021 Toyota Camry near 34th Avenue and S. Fir Street. A pursuit began after they activated their emergency equipment.

Arkansas State Police joined the pursuit, and after a short chase, the vehicle crashed near W. 12th Avenue and S. Plum Street.

After the crash, officers said the driver tried to run away, so they tased him.

The driver, later identified as Mr. Jarvis Walters, was evaluated by medical personnel and taken into custody.