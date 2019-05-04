PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public for information on any unsolved murder with a reward of up to $10,000.

If the information given leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects, then you are eligible for the reward.

Pine Bluff Police Department asks that anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

If you or anyone you know has information that could lead to an arrest, you can also share it through the police department's Facebook page.