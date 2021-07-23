Pine Bluff police investigating fatal overnight shooting

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Early Friday morning, officers were called to the Beech Street Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are conducting interviews with people in the area, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.