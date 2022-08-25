x
Crime

Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street

Pine Bluff police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m., leaving a 25-year-old man dead in a home's driveway.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire. 

Officers then found an unnamed 25-year-old male victim between the car and the home, with authorities pronouncing the victim dead at the scene. 

This is now the 18th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff, with the identity of the victim being withheld until family is notified. 

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2090.

