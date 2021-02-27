Pine Bluff police investigating homicide at Linden Street Apartments

Police say they found the body of 40-year-old Keith Hawkins lying in the floor with apparent gunshot wounds.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Police were called to Linden Street Apartments regarding an armed disturbance around 6:48 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers gained entry into an apartment that a witness said they heard gunshots coming from. Police found bullet holes in the door of the apartment.

In the apartment, police located the body of 40-year-old Keith Hawkins lying in the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This will be the second homicide of 2021 in Pine Bluff.

It is early in the investigation. There is no known suspect information at this time. Further information will be released as it is available.