Pine Bluff police investigate overnight homicide

On May 18, officers responded to 23rd Ave. and Elm St. for a call of a vehicle sitting in the roadway, where one victim was located with several gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On May 18, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to the area of 23rd Ave. and Elm St. for a call of a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officials located a pickup truck facing north on Elm St. with a 44-year-old male in the driver’s seat.

The male had suffered from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

The victim's name has not been released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.

According to officials, there was no one else in or around the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time, and there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.