Pine Bluff police identify 2 suspects in July 16 murders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of two teens on July 16 in the 2300 block of West 17th Avenue.

19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers and 18-year-old Jayvion Marquet Williams are both wanted for two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Authorities said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rogers has a slim 6-foot-2-inch frame with brown eyes and black hair, while Rogers stands about 5-foot-5 inches and has hazel eyes, black hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rogers and Williams should contact the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

People can also call the detective's office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong.

Pine Bluff officers responded to the area of 17th and Hazel on July 16 around 5:50 p.m. after a reported shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of a residence.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the 18-year-old was responsive and transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, while the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers entered the residence and found a third victim, 14-year-old Vaniya Bennett, dead.