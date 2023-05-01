Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide since September

Pine Bluff police are now investigating a homicide that happened at a local apartment complex. This is the first homicide for the city since September of 2022.

According to authorities, the incident took place at Regency Arms Apartment around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once police arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

This is the first homicide for the city since September of 2022 and their first of 2023.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

There's currently no information on potential suspects or motive behind the shooting.