Police: Investigation underway following homicide on Park Place

The Pine Bluff Police Department has started investigating a homicide that happened on Park Place.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Park Place.

According to reports, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., leaving 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt dead inside of a white Dodge Challenger that was parked on the street in front of Park Place.

Authorities said that Hoyt was shot multiple times and that he was pronounced dead at the scene by the county's deputy coroner.

There are currently no suspects at this time and those with information are encouraged to contact the detective's office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the fourth homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.