Pine Bluff police investigating shooting leaving one dead, three injured

Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead, an 11-year-old injured, and 2 others injured at Regional Park.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

According to reports, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday as officers were sent to Regional Park.

After progressing in the investigation, authorities found that three people, including an 11-year-old child, had been shot and injured. A fourth person was shot during the incident, an 18-year-old that died at the hospital.

Reports state that the 11-year-old is currently in surgery and that the name of the 18-year-old that was killed will be kept private until family members are notified.

According to reports, the incident allegedly began over a 'money disagreement' during a family gathering at Regional Park.

The dispute reportedly escalated, with shots later being fired by multiple people at the gathering.

Police were able to recover one of the guns and said that they currently have 20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland in custody on three counts of 1st degree battery.

Police are still investigating the homicide of the 18-year-old and said that several people have already been questioned.