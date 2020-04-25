PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, one man is dead and another injured after a shooting.

Police said they responded to gunshots in the area of 16th Ave and Plum St. around 3 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Emmanuel Foster lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police also said 37-year-old Jason Anderson was transported to a hospital for serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to police, 33-year-old Deric Smith and 23-year-old Lemiesha Toney have been booked into the Jefferson County jail for Capital Murder and Battery 1st Degree.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below. This will be the 6th homicide for the city.