PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the area of W. 10th Street in reference to a medical call. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside of an apartment.

The male was later pronounced dead. The identity of the male is not being released until next of kin is notified.

This is an active homicide investigation and no suspect information. This is the city’s 26th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook.