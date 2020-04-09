Pine Bluff police investigating city's third homicide of the day

Pine Bluff police are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell, who was found outside a home on Needles Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell, who was found outside a home on Needles Street suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Needles Street around 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Mitchell "in front of the residence."

Mitchell was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from the gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information, and no motive has been found in the shooting.