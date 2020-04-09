Pine Bluff police investigating city's third homicide of the day

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell, who was found outside a home on Needles Street suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday evening.
Officers were dispatched to Needles Street around 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Mitchell "in front of the residence."
Mitchell was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from the gunshot wounds.
There is no suspect information, and no motive has been found in the shooting.
This is the city's third homicide today, and 21st of the year.