UPDATE- The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Marquis Williams.

ORIGINAL- Pine Bluff police officers are investigating after a male was found dead at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning with apparent gunshot wounds in a street near Juniper and 10th.

The identity of the man has not been released yet, as next of kin are still being notified.

Police are still investigating motive and suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Individuals can also submit information via a direct message to their Facebook page.