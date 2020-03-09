Pine Bluff police investigating homicide of 69-year-old man

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, 69-year-old Horace Harrington was found dead outside of a home on Lilac Street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, 69-year-old Horace Harrington was found dead outside of a home on Lilac Street on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Lilac Street after hearing reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Harrington outside of the home with gunshot wounds. Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

There is no suspect information and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

This is the city’s 19th homicide.