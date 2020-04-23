PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, officers responded to a home on Talbot Avenue in reference to a welfare check at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released once a positive identity is made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook.