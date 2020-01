PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Lt. David DeFoor of the Pine Bluff Police Department, a man and woman were found dead on Friday, January 3.

Pine Bluff police responded to W. 25th on Friday. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of a man and woman.

Police say they have "suspect or suspects" in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as the investigation continues.