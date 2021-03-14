Pine Bluff police investigating shooting death of man

Upon arrival, police say they located 66-year-old Edson Jones near the back of the parking lot. They say he had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Officers say they were called to the Beech Street Apartments at 2:24 p.m. in reference to a man being shot.

Upon arrival, police say they located 66-year-old Edson Jones near the back of the parking lot. They say he had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

According to detectives, the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between Jones and another male who has not yet been identified.

This is the 4th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.